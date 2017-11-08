Black Friday Game Deals: Best Buy Switch, PS4, And Xbox One Sales Revealed

Black Friday is just around the corner, and many retailers have already begun announcing the deals they'll offer this year on the popular shopping day. Now Best Buy has given consumers a taste of some of the sales it has in store this Black Friday on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games.

The electronics retailer shared its Black Friday ad today, and it features many enticing deals, particularly on games. You can pick up a 500 GB Xbox One S for $190, or you can get the console bundled with a copy of Madden NFL 18 for $230. Meanwhile, a 1 TB PS4 will be on sale for $200.

Some of this year's major releases will also be on sale for $30, including Destiny 2, Madden NFL 18, NBA 2K18, and Middle-earth Shadow of War. Other notable game sales include:

You don't necessarily need to wait until Black Friday to take advantage of some sales. Best Buy is offering discounts on many items and electronics right now. That includes a handful of titles like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and MLB The Show 17, both of which are $20 online.

Best Buy's Black Friday deals will begin on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will open at 5 PM local time in states where they're allowed and close at 1 AM, then reopen at 8 AM on Black Friday proper. You can find more Black Friday 2017 deals below.