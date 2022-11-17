Black Friday Deal: PGA Tour 2K23 Is On Sale For Its Best Price Yet

PGA Tour 2K23 is on sale for current and last-gen consoles at multiple retailers as part of early Black Friday promotions.

Over on Amazon, PGA Tour 2K23 standard edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is down to $50 (normally $70), while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One standard editions are just $40 (down from $60). If you prefer buying digitally, you can grab an Xbox Series X game code for $49 (normally $70), or an Xbox One key for $39 (normally $60).

Xbox owners can also grab discounted digital copies directly from the Microsoft Store--the Xbox Series X version is once again $49 while the Xbox One version is $39.

This is a great deal if you’re been waiting for a lower price on 2K’s latest golf game. In GameSpot’s PGA Tour 2K23 review, reviewer Steven Petite praises PGA Tour 2K23’s improved gameplay and new features, saying “PGA Tour 2K23's on-the-course golfing is the best yet, not just in the series, but in the history of the simulation golf genre,” though some of the optional microtransactions can create competitive balance issues when playing online. Still, this is one of the best golf games out there and it features tons of content. Snagging it for $20 off is a great deal.

