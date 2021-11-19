Black Friday Deal: Grab Resident Evil Village For Just $20

One of the best and most terrifying games of the year has just received a substantial discount, as Best Buy's Black Friday deal on Resident Evil Village drops the game's price to just $20. A sequel to the wildly-successful Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Village expands on the first-person design of its predecessor and adds even more terrifying bioweapons. That, and Resident Evil Village gave birth to numerous memes about how it's totally normal to have a crush on a giant vampire lady.

If Best Buy's deal sells out, Walmart is launching the same discount on Monday, so you'll have another chance to pick it up at this scary good discount.

Not just a critical success, Resident Evil Village has done solid numbers around the world since its release in May. Capcom said Resident Evil Village reached 5 million units shipped faster than Resident Evil VII, the highest-selling Resident Evil game of all time with 10 million sold currently. With Best Buy's deal, Resident Evil Village will likely add a handsome number of sales to its overall tally.

We scored the game a 9/10 in our Resident Evil Village review, calling it "an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective."