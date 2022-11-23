Black Friday Deal: Get Demon's Souls For $29

Demon's Souls, a remake of the eponymous 2009 game and a PS5 launch title, is available right now for $30 at GameStop and Amazon.

Like many other Black Friday PlayStation deals, this is the lowest we've seen Demon's Souls go on sale for. It was released in 2020 and since then has periodically been discounted. The lowest price the physical edition ever dropped to, before now, has been around $40. It's worth noting that Walmart and Amazon did briefly sell it for $25 the other day, but when Walmart sold out Amazon raised the price back to $29.

For those looking to experience the full range of Soulsborne games, Demon's Souls is a remake of the very first Souls game. In GameSpot's Demon's Souls review, critic Tamoor Hussain praised the game for its faithful adaptation of a classic game and technical prowess. "There's much to praise about the remake of Demon's Souls. It's a remarkable technical showpiece for the PlayStation 5," Hussain said. "A gripping gameplay experience that oscillates between exhilarating, nerve-wracking, and downright heartbreaking; and a faithful recreation of the seminal title that birthed the Souls-like subgenre."

Other PlayStation games on sale include Gotham Knights, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

For more deals, you can see our roundups below: