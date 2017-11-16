Black Friday 2017 UK: PS4 VR Bundle Deal Including Skyrim Or Gran Turismo Sport Going Cheap

Looking for a PSVR bundle? Black Friday could be good for you.

Published by on

Comments
GS News Update: New PSVR Bundle Announced, Includes Skyrim VR
  1. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  2. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  3. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  4. Disney Shuts Down Marvel Heroes; EA Talks Star Wars Loot Box Drama - GS News Roundup
  5. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  6. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  7. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Dev Is "Incredibly Saddened" About The Game's Negative Feedback
  8. GS News Update: New Content Coming Soon To Farming/Marriage Sim Stardew Valley
  9. GS News Update: Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available
  10. GS News Update: Apparent PUBG Leak Unveils New Vehicles And Desert Map Layout
  11. GS News Update: A New Mario Movie Could Happen
  12. GS News Update: Battlefront 2 Update Changes Hero Prices Dramatically
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: GS News Update: New PSVR Bundle Announced, Includes Skyrim VR

Related
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Follow
Gran Turismo Sport
Follow

Black Friday is almost here, and Sony UK has announced a pretty tasty deal for the PSVR Starter Pack plus either The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Gran Turismo Sport on PS4. The company has temporarily reduced the RRP of the bundle to £250, which it says "offers a saving of over £100 from standard RRP."

The offer is notable as Skyrim VR isn't even out yet; it launches on November 17 and you can see it in action in some Skyrim VR gameplay. The Starter Pack, meanwhile, includes a PSVR headset plus the PlayStation Camera and the PSVR Worlds game collection, meaning you'll get to play minigames such as Ocean Descent and The London Heist. The offer is valid from November 17 until November 27 at 11:59 PM GMT.

PSVR is also on offer in the US at the moment--for more, check out all our PS4 Black Friday 2017 deals or our retailer-specific deal breakdowns through the links at the bottom of this article.

PSVR isn't the only new platform Skyrim is coming to this month; on the same day, Bethesda's RPG also launches on Nintendo Switch. Like the PSVR version, Skyrim on Switch includes the base adventure and all of its DLC expansions. It is also compatible with Amiibo figures to unlock Legend of Zelda items. For more, read our Skyrim for Switch review. Alternatively, check out what we thought of Polyphony's latest racer in our Gran Turismo Sport review.

Filed under:
PlayStation 4
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Gran Turismo Sport
Gametech
Black Friday Deals

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)