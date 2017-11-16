Black Friday 2017 UK: PS4 VR Bundle Deal Including Skyrim Or Gran Turismo Sport Going Cheap

Black Friday is almost here, and Sony UK has announced a pretty tasty deal for the PSVR Starter Pack plus either The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Gran Turismo Sport on PS4. The company has temporarily reduced the RRP of the bundle to £250, which it says "offers a saving of over £100 from standard RRP."

The offer is notable as Skyrim VR isn't even out yet; it launches on November 17 and you can see it in action in some Skyrim VR gameplay. The Starter Pack, meanwhile, includes a PSVR headset plus the PlayStation Camera and the PSVR Worlds game collection, meaning you'll get to play minigames such as Ocean Descent and The London Heist. The offer is valid from November 17 until November 27 at 11:59 PM GMT.

PSVR is also on offer in the US at the moment--for more, check out all our PS4 Black Friday 2017 deals or our retailer-specific deal breakdowns through the links at the bottom of this article.

PSVR isn't the only new platform Skyrim is coming to this month; on the same day, Bethesda's RPG also launches on Nintendo Switch. Like the PSVR version, Skyrim on Switch includes the base adventure and all of its DLC expansions. It is also compatible with Amiibo figures to unlock Legend of Zelda items. For more, read our Skyrim for Switch review. Alternatively, check out what we thought of Polyphony's latest racer in our Gran Turismo Sport review.