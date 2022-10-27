Black Adam For MultiVersus Delayed

The DC character Black Adam is coming to the fighting game MultiVersus, but fans awaiting his arrival will need to stay patient. The developers have announced that Black Adam is "not quite ready to change the hierarchy of MultiVersus," which is a fancy way of saying his release is delayed.

"Stay tuned and thank you for your patience, Mortals," the game's Twitter account said (via PCGamer).

The delay is a bummer for Warner Bros., as the company probably wanted to get Black Adam into the game as close to the movie's release as possible. The movie, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the title role, opened in theaters on October 21.

The Gods have spoken and Black Adam is not quite ready to change the hierarchy of #MultiVersus. Stay tuned and thank you for your patience, Mortals. pic.twitter.com/4jhstiKfP3 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 26, 2022

Technical systems designer Devin Gajewski said on Twitter that the delay "is rough," but mentioned that the team at Player First Games "needed the time" to get it right. "I think this patch more than any other will be worth the wait. Just gotta get there," Gajewski said.

There is no word yet on when Black Adam might be released for MultiVersus, but keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

As for Black Adam the movie, it has made more than $150 million worldwide so far, including more than $75 million in the US alone. That makes it the biggest start of all time for a solo movie for The Rock.