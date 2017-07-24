Bioware's Anthem Now Has A Corn Maze Tie-In

If there was a competition for strangest video game marketing material, Anthem would win it. Developer Bioware announced today that there's now an Anthem-themed corn maze.

People can now go wander through a maze shaped like one of the mechs from Anthem, thanks to a partnership between Bioware and Edmonton Corn Maze. It's in Edmonton, Canada, and features a massive Bioware logo carved into the corn field, as well. Check it out:

At least Bioware seems to be aware of the inherent ridiculousness of making a video game-themed corn maze. "In a world saturated with banners and billboards, getting the message out about our new game, Anthem, is more important than ever," the video's description states. "Rather than taking a conventional approach, we've chosen a field as our medium. What better way to celebrate the growth of a new game than through corn, which also grows?"

Oh, and if the corn maze isn't silly enough, Bioware also filled its announcement post with a bunch of maze and corn puns. The company's not saying, however, if a corn field will somehow make its way into the game. "We cannot confirm nor deny whether Anthem will feature corn in any shape or form," the post reads.

Anthem is a third-person cooperative action game set in a science-fiction universe. Bioware is positioning it as a "science fantasy" game like Star Wars. It's scheduled for release sometime in 2018 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.