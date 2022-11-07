BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art

November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game.

In a blog post, the studio said the new, untitled Mass Effect game remains in pre-production and that this stage of development is "proceeding very well." The team developing the game has "grown steadily" in size, the studio said. "They've been hard at work crafting new characters and locations that you'll love, as well as revisiting many that you'll remember," the studio said.

"One day, when we're ready, we'll have more to share on the next Mass Effect, so thank you for being a part of this journey with us. It's exceptionally exciting for the team and we'd love to continue sharing glimpses of what we're working on with you in the future," the developer said.

Mass Effect project director Mike Gamble said in a statement, "As we look forward, each day is a fun and exciting challenge for the team. We love bringing this universe to life, and although there's much more we want to share with you, that'll have to be for another time."

As for the new teaser image, Gamble set it up by saying: "For now, there is something we want you to have a look at. We've intercepted some strange footage from one of the monitoring stations in known space. It could be nothing, but…"

What secrets does this new Mass Effect image hold?

The newly released teaser art appears to be a higher-quality image of the same concept art released years ago that was featured in the BioWare 25th anniversary art book. People are theorizing that MR7 means Mass Relay 7, which would make it part of the interstellar travel network known as Mass Relay.

A bit more fuel on the fire for the mass relay equivalent design theory, although it also appears that MR7 =/= Mass Relay 7. pic.twitter.com/AElXqZv9mQ — Mass Effect News (@MassEffect_News) December 12, 2020

The new Mass Effect game is not the only big new project in development at BioWare. The studio is also making the next Dragon Age game, which is now playable start to finish.

BioWare is also marking N7 Day with new DLC for The Sims 4.