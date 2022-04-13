BioWare Gives Small Update On Dragon Age 4, Next Mass Effect

"It's shaping up to be something amazing," BioWare says about the next Dragon Age.

By on

1 Comments

BioWare has multiple new projects in development, including the next entries in the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series. The studio isn't ready to fully lift the veil on either game, but the company has again teased each project, offering fans a little morsel of news until a bigger reveal happens later on.

Technical director Maciej Kurowski said in a blog post that BioWare is always looking to push itself from a technical perspective and this is no different for the next Dragon Age. Kurowski teased that the characters in Dragon Age 4--or whatever the new game is called--will have "more personality" than before thanks to advances to BioWare's technology.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Reconfirmed, More Fixes On The Way | GameSpot News
  2. 7 Worlds We Want in Kingdom Hearts 4
  3. Solasta: Lost Valley Exclusive Launch Trailer
  4. 12 Best Games Like Elden Ring
  5. Cook Serve Forever - Announcement Trailer
  6. Hell is Us - Teaser Trailer
  7. 20 Minutes of GUNDAM EVOLUTION Network Test Gameplay
  8. COD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Three ‘Classified Arms’ Cinematic Trailer
  9. Peridot | Official Announcement Teaser
  10. Deep Rock Galactic - Season 02 Narrated Overview Trailer
  11. Overwatch 2 - Sojourn Origin Story Trailer
  12. Call of Duty: Mobile - Mythically Retro

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 12 Biggest Trailers From The Game Awards 2020

"I can't wait to talk more about some of the interesting things we have done on the tech side for Dragon Age. We take characters very seriously and do a lot of work to give them more personality than they have ever had in the past," he said. "I can't say more yet, but we will over time!"

"We can't wait to show you more of the game! It's shaping up to be something amazing," Kurowski said.

Creative director John Epler, meanwhile, agreed and said fans are in for a treat with the next Dragon Age.

"There's something special about Dragon Age, and there's something equally special about the Dragon Age community," Epler said. "The cosplay, the theorycrafting, the streams, the fanfic--so much of it is genuinely incredible. You all humble us daily, and I can't wait until we're able to start sharing more. I think you're going to love it."

As for the new Mass Effect game, BioWare was more tight-lipped. The studio confirmed only that the game is in "early" development. Fans shouldn't expect to hear more for some time. "It's going to be a while before we can talk about it in more detail, but we can't wait to show you what we're working on!" the company said.

Beyond Dragon Age and Mass Effect, BioWare continues to support the MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, which just recently added the Legacy of the Sith expansion.

BioWare shared all of this information as part of its new BioWare Community Update blog post series. This will be an ongoing blog post series where the studio shares new insight about the work being done behind the scenes at the studio, including game updates and developer interviews.

Best PS5 Games In 2022: Horizon Forbidden West And Elden Ring Join The List
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dragon Age
Next Mass Effect
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)