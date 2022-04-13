BioWare Gives Small Update On Dragon Age 4, Next Mass Effect

BioWare has multiple new projects in development, including the next entries in the Dragon Age and Mass Effect series. The studio isn't ready to fully lift the veil on either game, but the company has again teased each project, offering fans a little morsel of news until a bigger reveal happens later on.

Technical director Maciej Kurowski said in a blog post that BioWare is always looking to push itself from a technical perspective and this is no different for the next Dragon Age. Kurowski teased that the characters in Dragon Age 4--or whatever the new game is called--will have "more personality" than before thanks to advances to BioWare's technology.

"I can't wait to talk more about some of the interesting things we have done on the tech side for Dragon Age. We take characters very seriously and do a lot of work to give them more personality than they have ever had in the past," he said. "I can't say more yet, but we will over time!"

"We can't wait to show you more of the game! It's shaping up to be something amazing," Kurowski said.

Creative director John Epler, meanwhile, agreed and said fans are in for a treat with the next Dragon Age.

"There's something special about Dragon Age, and there's something equally special about the Dragon Age community," Epler said. "The cosplay, the theorycrafting, the streams, the fanfic--so much of it is genuinely incredible. You all humble us daily, and I can't wait until we're able to start sharing more. I think you're going to love it."

As for the new Mass Effect game, BioWare was more tight-lipped. The studio confirmed only that the game is in "early" development. Fans shouldn't expect to hear more for some time. "It's going to be a while before we can talk about it in more detail, but we can't wait to show you what we're working on!" the company said.

Beyond Dragon Age and Mass Effect, BioWare continues to support the MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, which just recently added the Legacy of the Sith expansion.

BioWare shared all of this information as part of its new BioWare Community Update blog post series. This will be an ongoing blog post series where the studio shares new insight about the work being done behind the scenes at the studio, including game updates and developer interviews.