BioShock Infinite Dev On Cutting Multiplayer: "You Never Really Get Over That"

Irrational Games was working on a multiplayer component for BioShock Infinite, but due to various issues, the studio elected to cut multiplayer and focus exclusively on the campaign. Multiplayer developer Bill Gardner says in reporter Jason Schreier's new book, Press Rest, that it was very difficult to let go of what he worked so hard to create.

"You spend a lot of time and put your heart and soul into something just to have it disappear in the span of a meeting," Gardner said in an excerpt from the book posted recently on Polygon. "You never really get over that."

As previously reported, Irrational was said to be planning at least two multiplayer modes for BioShock Infinite that took the form of a tower-defense-like mode and a campaign-inspired cooperative mode.

The full excerpt is well worth a read, as it's stacked with fascinating insight into the behind-the-scenes challenges to get BioShock Infinite finished and out the door.

As for the BioShock series, it's continuing at 2K Games with a new developer, Cloud Chamber. Very little is known about the film, but a job ad suggests it might be open world.

BioShock creator Ken Levine is not involved with the project. He's currently making a new game of his own at his new studio, Ghost Story Games.