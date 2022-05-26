BioShock Collection Is Free On The Epic Games Store

BioShock: The Collection is free on the Epic Games Store right now. The surprise freebie is the second "Mystery Game" that Epic has given away as part of its Mega Sale. It follows on the heels of Borderlands 3, which was free to claim last week. You have until Thursday, June 2 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to add BioShock: The Collection to your library.

BioShock: The Collection contains remastered versions of the heralded trilogy as well as every piece of DLC. The compilation is one of the best freebies Epic has offered all year. The original BioShock is one of the most beloved first-person shooters of the Xbox 360/PS3 era. BioShock Infinite has a more complicated legacy; some fans believe it lives up to the original, while others think it was a missed opportunity. BioShock 2, meanwhile, was developed by 2K Marin rather than Irrational Games, so it has a different vibe than the bookends. That said, BioShock 2 does have the Minerva's Den DLC, which is one of the best storylines the series has to offer.

If you have a Steam Deck, BioShock: The Collection should perform quite well on the handheld. You can easily install the Epic Games Launcher on Steam Deck and take advantage of free games like BioShock: The Collection.

After snagging BioShock: The Collection, make sure to check out all of the game deals available at Epic. The Mega Sale is one of the storefront's biggest sales of the year. It features deals on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and plenty more notable titles. Plus, you can save an additional 25% on all games priced $15 or more. Once you use the coupon, a new one will be added to your account, so you'll have unlimited coupons throughout the month-long sale.

Make sure to check back next week, as Epic is giving away another mystery game. Considering the pedigree of the two free games offered so far during the Mega Sale, you can expect another noteworthy title.