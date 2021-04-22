Biomutant World Trailer Shows Off Some Gorgeous Environments

The open-world post-apocalyptic game Biomutant arrives on May 25, and a new trailer showcases some of the places you'll go. The new "world" trailer highlights some of the locations in the game, such as sweeping countryside environments and peaceful-looking villages, albeit underpinned by the dread and uneasiness of its post-apocalyptic vibes.

The game's developer, Experiment 101, says everything in the trailer was captured in-game, including the gameplay and music. There is no combat or action in the trailer, though, but you can check out this Biomutant combat trailer to get up to speed with that.

You may also notice that the tone and vibe of the Biomutant trailer is relaxing and quiet, and this was intentional.

"And why is it so... quiet... and positive? Because there are too many fast-paced, dark and gritty trailers in this world anyway," the studio said. "We are pretty upbeat people and Biomutant is a colorful game. So zip it and enjoy."

Biomutant launches on May 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility.