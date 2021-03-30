Binging With Babish Recreates Monster Hunter World Meal

YouTube cooking show Binging With Babish has cooked up a version of a Monster Hunter World meal, and the finished product is pretty impressive. Oliver Babish (real name Andrew Rea) prepared sausages from scratch, a whole dry-brined chicken, shrimp paella, rump steak skewers, and homemade tepache to approximate the ridiculous meals that your monster hunter wolfs down before hunting big game.

While it's an impressive spread, we don't really recommend devouring it all in one sitting like your hunter does--it probably contains enough calories to fuel an adult for an average week. (Turns out slaying literal dragons makes you hungry.) Binging With Babish (now known as the Babish Culinary Universe) is a YouTube cooking channel that specializes in recreating food and meals from popular fiction, like the Pollos Hermanos from Breaking Bad, or the Meat Tornado from Parks & Recreation.

This isn't the first time that Babish has drawn inspiration from a video game. In 2018, the channel made bear stew from Red Dead Redemption 2, and Babish himself attempted his best Arthur Morgan impression. Back in 2017, the channel recreated Link's cooking setup from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Monster Hunter Rise just launched recently on Switch, and it's already sold 4 million copies. If you're looking to use your Amiibo to unlock some exclusive armor in the game, check out our guide.