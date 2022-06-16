Bilbili's Artery Gear: Fusion Is A Turn-Based Mobile Gacha Game

Bilibili continues to expand its multimedia empire with a new mobile game: Artery Gear: Fusion. It's a gacha game featuring chibi-style sprites, "mech girls" as battle units, turn-based combat, and from a peek at the trailer--lots of VFX effects.

Artery Gear: Fusion aesthetically feels like a combination of popular mobile games like Honkai Impact and Arknights. But the gameplay seems very different from either. The closest comparison is probably Epic Seven, a mobile turn-based RPG from Smilegate.

Artery Gear will launch with five different classes of mech pilots. As far as the plot goes, the player builds armies of mech forces, called Artery Gears (AG for short), in order to defeat evil forces known as puppets. There will be over 100 AGs to choose from.

In the gaming sphere, Bilibili is probably best known as the Chinese publisher of Fate/Grand Order and Azur Lane. The company's market niche in the gaming industry has always been mobile platforms.

But originally, Bilibili started as a video-hosting website like YouTube. (Old people like me will probably remember the site being inspired heavily by Nico Nico Douga and memorably, Hatsune Miku.) Later, it started producing original animated shows and even rolled out webcomics.

Bilibili has developed rapidly over the years, and it will be interesting to see how Bilibili will expand in the gaming sphere.