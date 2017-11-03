Biggest News From BlizzCon 2017

This year's BlizzCon has finally arrived, which means there's going to be a multitude of news and trailers for some of Blizzard's biggest games. From Overwatch to World of Warcraft, there's a whole lot of exciting news and announcements waiting to be revealed. We're compiling all the biggest ones from the show below.

What news and announcements are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check back often as we update this article with more news and trailers.

News: