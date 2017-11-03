Biggest News From BlizzCon 2017
Below you can a list of the biggest news and announcements from Blizzard's big yearly convention.
This year's BlizzCon has finally arrived, which means there's going to be a multitude of news and trailers for some of Blizzard's biggest games. From Overwatch to World of Warcraft, there's a whole lot of exciting news and announcements waiting to be revealed. We're compiling all the biggest ones from the show below.
What news and announcements are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check back often as we update this article with more news and trailers.
News:
- Overwatch's Genji, Warcraft's Alexstrasza Announced For Heroes Of The Storm--Blizzard also reveals some major changes coming to HotS, including refinements to a variety of mechanics.
- StarCraft 2 Will Soon Be Free To Play--Beginning this month, players will be able to play through StarCraft II's Wings of Liberty campaign and co-op mode for no cost.
- New Overwatch Map Is A Blizzard Theme Park--Alongside a new character, Overwatch is adding a new map that fans of any Blizzard game will likely enjoy, with areas themed after Warcraft, StarCraft, and more.
Join the conversation