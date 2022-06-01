Biggest Games Releasing In June: Diablo Immortal, Mario Strikers Battle League, And More

June typically isn't a loaded month for big game releases, as all the focus on the halfway line of the year is traditionally gobbled up by all the publisher and developer showcases that occur in this month. Though E3 is canceled this year, the month will still be filled with livestreams such as Summer Games Fest, Xbox and Bethesda Summer Game Showcase, and several others. Game studios will be looking toward the future, but there are still a handful of high-profile releases and exciting indies releasing in June. After taking a look at the games releasing in June below, check out our full 2022 game release calendar.

Diablo Immortal (June 2)

Diablo Immortal

It's Diablo on smartphones and PC, bringing free-to-play dungeon-crawling action to a screen of your choice. Diablo Immortal features its own unique story set between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, and as usual, you'll be able to build a character and fight back against hellish hordes commanded by Skarn, the Lord of Damnation. The PC version will launch in beta form, but there will be cross-play support between platforms when it arrives.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (June 10)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Chaotic soccer is back thanks to Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom pals. Mario Strikers: Battle League will feature over-the-top action and RPG systems that'll motivate you to sink a turtle shell into the back of a net. To get an idea of what you can expect, you can take a look at gameplay trailer that shows you just how Nintendo is putting a new spin on the world's most popular sport.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (June 24)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Less tactical and more musou-like with an emphasis on quickly slicing through hundreds of enemy soldiers, this Fire Emblem spin-off reunites the cast of the popular Three Houses chapter for a new adventure that offers three diverging story paths. Edelgard of the Black Eagle's storyline is the Scarlet Blaze, Blue Lions leader Dimitri's chapter is called the Azure Gleam, and Golden Deer's Claude leads the charge in the Golden Wildfire storyline.

Capcom Fighting Collection (June 24)

Capcom Fighting Collection

A blast from the fighting game past is on the way this month, as the Capcom Fighting Collection bundles together games such as Vampire Hunter 2 and all five arcade games in the Darkstalker series. Not just a treasure trove of titles that were never released outside of Japan, the collection also packs a punch with a comprehensive art gallery and an expansive library of more than 400 songs.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (June 30)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise's big Sunbreak expansion launches this month, adding new beasts, a new location to explore, and plenty of new gear to craft. The new story has hunters facing off against three powerful new creatures known as the Three Lords: Garangolm, the Fanged Wyvern Lunagaron, and the Elder Dragon Malzeno. Plus, there's a snazzy new Monster Hunter controller being released in time for the game as well.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (June 30)

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The long-awaited DLC for the charming Cuphead finally arrives at the end of the month. A fourth Inkwell Isle adds new bosses, unlocks Ms. Chalice as a playable character, and adds new weapons. On the visual side, you can expect even more of the game's trademark 1930s-style animation that helps tell a new story. The DLC's tale centers on the mystery of the Legendary Chalice's secret quest, as Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice will have to work together to help Chef Saltbaker. The Delicious Last Course, which requires the base game to play, will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

