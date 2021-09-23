Biggest Announcements From Nintendo Direct For September 2021

The September 23 Nintendo Direct presentation was one of the strongest showings from Nintendo in over a year. The 40-minute presentation featured our first-ever gameplay for Bayonetta 3, as well as updates on the Super Mario Bros. movie, a new Kirby game announcement, and several other surprises. Here are the biggest announcements from the September Nintendo Direct.

Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 has finally returned after years of absence from Nintendo's various press conferences and events. Platinum Games' signature character is back, and a trailer featured the military trying and failing to take down an enormous monster using conventional weaponry. They needn't worry, however, as the witch with hair for clothing was ready to destroy the enemy. She's sporting a slightly different look this time, with longer hair on her head, but she still makes use of her signature slowdown ability to deliver damage after dodging attacks. Bayonetta will also be able to summon giant monsters and have them do her bidding like some super-strong Pokemon master. Bayonetta 3 is coming in 2022, with original creator Hideki Kamiya acting as executive producer.

Super Mario Movie

Shigeru Miyamoto made an appearance during the Nintendo Direct to share some exciting news that has nothing to do with a game: Illumination's animated Super Mario Bros. movie will be released in theaters on December 21, 2022, with Chris Pratt playing Mario. Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. In an unexpected move, Donkey Kong will also be in the movie and played by Seth Rogan. Charlies Martinet, who voices Mario in the games, will also be appearing in several cameo roles.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

A "massive expansion" for the original game on Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak looks to be taking a much darker turn for the series--perhaps the sun is indeed broken--and it will include "many new elements" like locations, monsters, stories, new quest rank, and new hunting actions. The expansion is scheduled as paid DLC in Summer 2022.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

A new role-playing game from Nier creator Yoko Taro, everything in Voice of Cards: The Isle Drago Roars is represented by cards. You play in turn-based card battles that are represented via an in-game tabletop. A far cry from the Nier or Drakengard series, we wouldn't expect anything less weird from its creator, and the game will be available on October 28. A free demo is available today.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

The acclaimed adventure-RPG Disco Elysium is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on October 12, with a physical version coming next year. One of the best-reviewed games of the last several years, its unprecedented level of player choice, engaging politically conscious story, and dark humor helped make it a hit. Being able to play it on the toilet should only make it better. Maybe.

Chocobo GP

In a surprise no one could have predicted, the Final Fantasy series is now a kart racer for Nintendo Switch. Chocobo GP features the title creatures alongside an assortment of other characters from the Final Fantasy series, and it features both local and online multiplayer. There is also a 64-player bracket tournament mode, so you can show who is truly the best chicken-thing racer around.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby is entering the post-apocalypse, taking everyone's favorite pink puffball and throwing him into a 3D world overgrown and filled with enemies. Kirby has access to his standard abilities, like inhaling enemies and a star to quickly transport himself. Of course, he'll also be able to steal others' abilities and use them for himself, and despite the apocalyptic setting, it keeps the cheeriness we expect from Kirby. Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes to Switch in Spring 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Cloud Version

Dying Light 2 may be a little bit too technically demanding for the Nintendo Switch to handle, but the game will still be coming to the console via a cloud version on February 4, 2022, with a free demo out the same day. Additionally, the first game's updated version Dying Light: Platinum Edition will be available on October 19, and that game can run natively on the Nintendo Switch.

Triangle Strategy

The next HD-2D game from Square Enix, Triangle Strategy has been updated based on the feedback offered during a beta from earlier this year. Camera and difficulty changes were made to provide a better experience, and loading times have also been improved to keep the action moving. We'll see how it compares to Octopath Traveler when the game arrives on March 4, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

A new Nintendo Switch Online plan is coming, and subscribing will provide you with access to a variety of Nintendo 64 games like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Fox 64. Additionally, you'll be able to play Sega Genesis games. The new membership plan will be added in late October, and you can change over from your existing plan without having to cancel. More details are coming at a later time, and more games will be added after its initial launch, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and there will also be special controllers that resemble the respective systems' originals.

Castlevania Advance Collection

Four classic Castlevania games are coming to Nintendo Switch as Castlevania Advance Collection. Aria of Sorrow, Harmony of Dissonance, and Circle of the Moon are all included, as is the bonus game Dracula X. All regions' versions are included, so you should be able to see just how different some of them were in Japan compared to the West, and you have access to the rewind ability. The best part? It's out today.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 was previously announced, and it made an appearance with a look at multiplayer during the Nintendo Direct. A new crab-like weapon appears to allow for more mobility and evasion during matches, and there is also a grappling hook tentacle move for attaching to walls and zipping around the map. The trailer was cut off halfway through with an appearance from the game's villain, fading in and out like Max Headroom trying to intercept a broadcast. Splatoon 3 will feature "Return of the Mammalians" for its story mode, and the game takes place in the chaotic Splatsville. The game is out in 2022.