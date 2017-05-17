"Bigger And Better" GameStop Expo Announced, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The GameStop Expo is returning for 2017.

This year's event will take place on one day--Sunday, August 27--at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on the Las Vegas strip. The event takes place on a floor that measures 250,000 square feet.

Tickets go on sale on June 1. General admission tickets are going for $40, while $110 VIP passes include early access to the show floor, "exclusive swag," access to a VIP lounge, and admission to an Injustice 2 tournament (more on that below). Afternoon-only tickets will go for $20, getting you into the show from 3 PM on.

This is the the first time since the show started in 2011 that it will be held on a Sunday. GameStop said this should make it easier and more convenient to attend.

GameStop said in a statement that "some of the video game industry's top game title and hardware developers" will be on hand at the show to demo their products. The retailer did not provide a list of the games and developers attending the show, but that may come later.

The 2017 GameStop Expo will also host an Injustice 2 tournament, the ESL Injustice 2 GameStop Hometown Heroes tournament finals where players will compete for cash. Outside of the VIP package, you can get into the Injustice 2 tournament for $10 on top of the ticket price. All proceeds go to the St Jude's Children's Research Hospital's yearly fundraising event, Play Live.

"Every year our customers ask us to make the GameStop Expo bigger and better," GameStop merchandising VP Bob Puzon said in a statement. "We have delivered on their request by bringing our Expo back to the entertainment capital of the world, opening our doors for the first time on Sunday, playing host to one of the biggest non-pro gaming tournaments in the industry, and allowing fans the opportunity to purchase some of their favorite novelty items on the show floor."

We will report back with more details on GameStop Expo 2017 as it's announced.