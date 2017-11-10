Big Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

Patch of the Wild (this pun doesn't even work).

Last updated by on

Comments
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Video Review
  1. New Titanfall Game Confirmed; EA Buys Titanfall Developer Respawn - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2's Last Jedi Single-Player And Multiplayer Content Revealed
  3. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Dev Wanted To Make Advanced Warfare 2
  4. What Is Hello Neighbour? - Gameplay Overview
  5. Harry Potter Game Coming From Pokemon Go Dev; Star Wars Loot Box Prices! - GS News Roundup
  6. Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Rebel Ambush Campaign Mission Gameplay
  7. Mr. Robot Season 3 Episode 4 Breakdown!
  8. Star Wars Battlefront 2's Progression Explained And The $100 Problem
  9. GS News Update: EA Buys Titanfall And Its Developer, Respawn; New Titanfall Game Coming
  10. GS News Update: PUBG Desert Map Shown Off In New Screenshots
  11. Shadows: Awakening - Dungeon Crawling Gameplay
  12. The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk - Adventure Gameplay
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild - Video Review

Related
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Follow

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has grown even larger, thanks to a new update out now. Version 1.3.3 adds the previously announced Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed armor, new Amiibo functionality, and more.

The update, which is available on both Nintendo Switch and Wii U, introduces a new side-quest that, upon completion, rewards you with armor based on Xenoblade Chronicles 2's Rex. Like previous DLC armor sets, you'll need to acquire each piece individually by completing different portions of the side-quest.

Additionally, the patch adds support for the four new Champion Amiibo figures. The figures, which are available now, each unlock a helmet based on their respective Divine Beast. They also grant a specific buff--take a look at the bonuses below.

  • Daruk: Vah Rudania Divine Helm -- Flame Guard (Lv1)
  • Mipha: Vah Ruta Divine Helm -- Swim Speed Up (Lv1)
  • Urbosa: Vah Naboris Divine Helm -- Electricity Resistance (Lv1)
  • Revali: Vah Medoh Divine Helm -- Cold Resistance (Lv1)

Finally, the patch includes "various fixes to improve gameplay." Take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article, via Nintendo.

The latest update--and Champion Amiibo figures--comes ahead of Breath of the Wild's second DLC expansion, The Champions' Ballad. That is slated to launch later this year and will feature a brand-new dungeon, gear, and an original story that reveals more details about Princess Zelda. The Champions' Ballad is only available through Breath of the Wild's $20 / £18 expansion pass.

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Update 1.3.3 Patch Notes

  • The Amiibo of the four Champions (Revali, Daruk, Urbosa, and Mipha) are now supported.
  • The side quest to receive Xenoblade Chronicles 2 collaboration gear is now available.
  • An issue preventing the × mark for Game Overs from being recorded in Hero's Path mode from Ver.1.3.0 onward has been fixed.
  • Various fixes to improve gameplay.
Filed under:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo Switch
Wii U
    •   View Comments (0)
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)