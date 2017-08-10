Big Yooka-Laylee Update That Fixes Camera Out Now On PS4/Xbox One

Earlier this summer, developer Playtonic Games released a big update for the PC version its retro-inspired platformer, Yooka-Laylee, which made a long list of improvements to the game that smooth over the entire experience. Today, the developer announced that the update is now also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Among the myriad changes Playtonic made to the game is a new optional camera system, which gives players much greater control over how it's positioned. This is certainly a welcome feature, as the original camera was one aspect we took issue with in our Yooka-Laylee review.

In addition to the new camera system, the update also makes improvements to the game's flying and first-person aiming controls, gives players the ability to skip cutscenes and dialogue, introduces an option for shorter "gibberish" voice acting, and much more. Playtonic outlined the full list of changes it made to the game on its website, but some of the more notable ones include:

Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds

Design tweaks to all arcade games

Improved speed when scrolling through Totals Menu

New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide

Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges

"Sonar-able" objects now have clearer visual identity

Laser move no longer requires player to crouch

Improved Transformation controls

Minecart control and hitbox improvements

Improved Rampo boss fight

Performance improvements

A Nintendo Switch version of Yooka-Laylee is also on the way, though Playtonic hasn't announced a release date for it yet. Last week, however, the developer tweeted a photo of the game running on Nintendo's console and said it "hope[s] to have more news" regarding that version soon. Playtonic has confirmed that all of the changes it introduced in today's update will be present in the Switch release on day one.