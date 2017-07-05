Big Rocket League Update Launches Today With A Free Map, New Customization Types

A major update for Rocket League arrives later today. This free release includes new content that's meant to mark the game's second anniversary, following its original release back in July 2015.

Most notably, the update introduces a new map called Champions Field. You can get a glimpse of this in the video above, but it's essentially a giant outdoor stadium with a layout that's closer to a square than a rectangle.

In addition to the arena, all players get new, Rick and Morty-themed customization options for free; these include toppers, a rocket boost, and wheels. Perhaps more significantly, new customization options will be available--you'll now be able to have different engine sound effects and goal explosions. Some customization options for these will be available for free, while others are locked as Crate drops.

This update introduces a new Crate, the Overdrive Crate, which consists of a pair of vehicles (the Animus GP and Centio V17) as well as new trails and animated decals, among other things.

Finally, there's new music (18 tracks from Monstercat), the end of Competitive Season 4 and the beginning of Season 5, six new Achievements/Trophies, and more in this patch. The Anniversary update goes live at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST today, July 7. Coinciding with this, the game is on sale for $10 on the PlayStation Store and $14 on the Xbox Store (or $12 if you have Xbox Live Gold).