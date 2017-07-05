Big PSN Sale Discounts PS4, PS3, And Vita Games In Europe

Two big PSN sales have gone live today in Europe, with dozens of PS4, PS3, and PS Vita games available for cheap.

The first sale, titled Big in Japan, focuses on the best games coming out of Japan, such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which is available for £30 / €38. You can also grab Final Fantasy XV for £24 / €30, Dark Souls III for £20 / €25, and the excellent Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for £8 / €13. Check out the full list here.

The other promotion is dubbed Totally Digital, and it highlights a bunch of smaller, downloadable titles such as Rocket League (£8 / €10), What Remains of Edith Finch (£12 / €15), and Journey (£5 / €6). Then there's The Vanishing of Ethan Carter for £5 / €6, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture for £5 / €6, and Don't Starve for £4 / €5. Take a look at the full sale here.

Over in the US, Sony is holding a massive Mid-Year Sale, in which some of the highlights are Shadow of Mordor's Game of the Year Edition for $4 ($6 without PS Plus), Grand Theft Auto V for $30 ($36), and Diablo III: Eternal Collection--a new version that includes the just-released Necromancer class--for $39.59 ($45).

July 2017's PlayStation Plus games are available now. Among the highlights are Until Dawn and Telltale's Game of Thrones on PS4, while PS3 owners can grab Tokyo Jungle.