Big PSN Sale Discounts Hundreds Of PS4, PS3, And Vita Games In US

This week's US PSN deals have been revealed, and there's a whole load of games on offer for PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. The discounts are spread across two different promotions, with an additional list of deals for PS Plus subscribers.

Firstly, the Totally Digital sale--which started last week--has been updated with new offers on a wide array of downloadable PS4 games. Some of the best deals available include co-op sidescroller Broforce for less than half off at $6.74, The Escapists at $8 (down from $20), and a double pack of Limbo and Inside for $18 (reduced from $30). Titan Souls is also less than half price at $6.74, while beautiful strategy title The Banner Saga is down from $20 to $12. Take a look at the full list here; you'll get an extra 10-15% off the prices listed here on all of those if you're a PS Plus member. In addition, some as yet unreleased games--such as Patapon Remastered, Last Day of June, and Absolver--are discounted until their respective launches.

Talking of PS Plus, a bunch of offers exclusive to Sony's subscription service are included in a separate part of the Store. For Honor is half off at $30, for example, and Persona 5 is down to $48. The excellent Resident Evil 7 is down to $36, while Tekken 7 is already down to $48. Other big games available in sale include Ghost Recon Wildlands for $36, both Yakuza 0 and The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind for $42, and the brilliant first-person adventure game What Remains of Edith Finch for $15. Check out all the PS Plus special offers here.

Finally, EA is having its own sale on the PlayStation Store. This one's smaller, but some great deals can still be found, such as the Star Wars Battlefront season pass for $8, Battlefield 1 for $24, and Titanfall 2 for $20. You can see all the EA action games on offer here.

Over in Europe, Sony is holding a summer sale that includes big discounts on games like Bloodborne, Grand Theft Auto V, and The Last Guardian, among other games.