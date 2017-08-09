Big No Man's Sky Update Launches This Week On PC/PS4 For Free

The next big update for No Man's Sky is coming soon. Following a weird ARG campaign, developer Hello Games today announced that Update 1.3 is coming out this week. "Atlas Rises," as it's called, will be free on PC and PlayStation 4, just as the previous updates have been. The update focuses on "improving the central story," while it also adds a fast-travel feature by way of portals.

"It's been an exciting, intense, and emotional year for us at Hello Games," founder Sean Murray said in a release. "We have been quiet, but we have been listening intently. We've spent that year working hard on free updates for this game our team cares about so much."

The patch notes for the Atlas Rises update will be released soon.

Also in the release, Hello Games talked about why it launched the ARG campaign, Waking Titan, and revealed that more than 250,000 people came together to try to figure it out.

"What we do is much more important than what we say, but since launch we have sometimes focused too much on that," Murray said. "We wanted to reach out and celebrate the devoted community that means so much to us. We launched Waking Titan to try to do that. You've travelled great distances both real and virtual, undertaken complex tasks, and explored the depths of simulation theory. New friendships have been forged, and a tight-knit community has been created. Most importantly a cute hamster has a new home."

No Man's Sky's first update, the Foundation Update, added base-building and frigates, while the second, Path Finder, added land vehicles. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on the new No Man's Sky update.