Big Nintendo Switch SD Card Is Nearly Half Off At Best Buy

The Nintendo Switch basically necessitates a memory card, and the microSDXC cards it supports can get pretty expensive at higher capacities. That's why it's a great time to buy one with Best Buy's current sale, which prices a 400GB card down to almost half its normal cost.

The SanDisk 400GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch is typically $180 at Best Buy, but it's only $100 during this sale, and a free Shutterfly $25 voucher or 8x8 photo book is included as a free bonus. Though other brands and non-licensed cards will also work perfectly fine with your system and can come at lower prices, some of the other models we've seen don't have the same warranty length. This model is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, meaning that if something goes sideways a few years after you purchase it, there is a good chance you'll be able to get a replacement for free.

How many games can 400GB hold? That depends on the types of games you play, of course, but for a game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll need at least around 14GB for a download. Buying physical games can cut down on the storage you need, but the Switch's portability means that it's the perfect system for downloading a whole bunch of games, so having a big memory card is a great option.

If you need a little more or less space than the 400GB card provides, you can find those for sale on the Best Buy site, as well. Keep in mind that the pricing doesn't exactly scale evenly as capacities increase, so if you really don't need that much space, the $55 256GB model could be the best choice.

