Big New Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Update Out Now, Here's What It Does

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has grown even larger, thanks to a new update out now. Version 1.3.3 adds the previously announced Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed armor, new Amiibo functionality, and more.

The update, which is available on both Nintendo Switch and Wii U, introduces a new side-quest that, upon completion, rewards you with armor based on Xenoblade Chronicles 2's Rex. Like previous DLC armor sets, you'll need to acquire each piece individually by completing different portions of the side-quest.

Additionally, the patch adds support for the four new Champion Amiibo figures. The figures, which are available now, each unlock a helmet based on their respective Divine Beast. They also grant a specific buff--take a look at the bonuses below.

Daruk: Vah Rudania Divine Helm -- Flame Guard (Lv1)

Mipha: Vah Ruta Divine Helm -- Swim Speed Up (Lv1)

Urbosa: Vah Naboris Divine Helm -- Electricity Resistance (Lv1)

Revali: Vah Medoh Divine Helm -- Cold Resistance (Lv1)

Finally, the patch includes "various fixes to improve gameplay." Take a look at the full patch notes at the bottom of this article, via Nintendo.

The latest update--and Champion Amiibo figures--comes ahead of Breath of the Wild's second DLC expansion, The Champions' Ballad. That is slated to launch later this year and will feature a brand-new dungeon, gear, and an original story that reveals more details about Princess Zelda. The Champions' Ballad is only available through Breath of the Wild's $20 / £18 expansion pass.

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Update 1.3.3 Patch Notes