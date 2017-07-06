Big Horizon: Zero Dawn Update Out Today, Here's What It Does

The latest update for Horizon: Zero Dawn arrives later today, and it's a big one. While much of it deals with unexciting (but welcome) things like fixes for bugs and progression issues, it also introduces two options that existing players will welcome.

The first of update 1.30's big additions is New Game+ mode. In fairly standard fashion, this allows you to play through the game after completing it without sacrificing the items you've collected or the experience you've accumulated. Horizon's level cap remains 50, though Guerrilla notes you can still collect experience while playing. Along the way, modified versions of weapons and outfits from the standard game that feature an extra modification slot will be available. However, these are particularly pricey.

Additionally, a new difficulty setting, Ultra Hard mode, has been added. Playing on this difficulty "will enhance machine senses and behavior and will limit player health regen and other additional smaller tweaks," Guerrilla explained in a PlayStation Blog post. You can opt for this level of challenge at the beginning of the game, but you won't be able to lower the difficulty once you've done so.

New Game+ offers the opportunity to earn a pair of new Trophies. One is for simply completing New Game+, while the other is for doing so while playing on Ultra Hard. Neither of these counts toward Horizon's Platinum Trophy. Full patch notes can be seen below.

Update 1.30 is the first update released since May, which was before Guerrilla and Sony announced the first DLC expansion for the game, The Frozen Wilds. A trailer for this was shared at E3 in June, and as the name suggests, it will feature a snowy wilderness setting.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Update 1.30 Patch Notes

Patch Summary

New Game+ added for players who want to play through the game with their existing gear.

Ultra Hard mode is added for the players that are up for another challenge!

Added two new trophies to the game: One for completing New Game+ and one for completing New Game+ in Ultra Hard mode.

Added support for all EU and US text languages on EU and US games.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue for some players in The Looming Shadow where two guards would disappear after Blameless Marad speaks to them.

Fixed an issue for certain players with the Lodge Ropecaster where the ropecaster's anchors that are automatically shot in the ground would not stick to the terrain while shooting from a crouched position.

Fixed an issue for some players where bandit camps would incorrectly display as 'Undiscovered' within the world map if the player had cleared all bandit camps.

Fixed an issue with Cauldron Zeta where for some players the quest log would disappear after completing the quest.

Fixed an issue that some players encountered with the animations of Aloy. When the player would perform a melee attack and use the Focus almost simultaneously, it would cause Aloy's upper body to twist unnatural for a moment.

Fixed an issue with the humanoid scream and attack indicators.

Fixed an issue in Deep Secrets of the Earth where for some players the data points in Sobeck's office were not obtainable if the player wanted to pick them after the explosion caused by Helis, as they had disappeared.

Fixed an issue with the Tearblaster statistics being incorrectly displayed in the weapon wheel.

Progression Issues Fixes

Fixed an issue in Field of the Fallen where for some players Erend would not appear and thus blocked progression of this quest.

Fixed an issue in The City of the Sun where some players might teleport through the protester scene, blocking progression as Erend would not open the door to Olin's apartment.

Crash Fixes

Fixed miscellaneous crashes.

Miscellaneous Fixes