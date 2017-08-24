Big GTA 5 Update Coming Next Week Includes Intense Air Action, Customizable Aircraft

The massive and sustained success of Grand Theft Auto V has resulted in weekly updates for GTA Online continuing to roll out. Larger expansions, however, take more time, but the next one is almost here. And if you're a fan of flying vehicles, you're in for quite a treat.

GTA Online's next update is called Smuggler's Run--a reference to the great open-world driving games Rockstar developed long ago--and it deals with, well, smuggling. You'll work with Nervous Ron and a new mechanic named Charlie as you take advantage of "new business opportunities" for delivering illegal merchandise around Los Santos and Blaine County.

In addition to new missions, there will be a variety of new planes, helicopter, and ultralights (which look downright silly in the world of GTA). Without going into specifics, Rockstar teases all of this will provide "some creative new methods of dispatching any rival gangs." If the trailer is any indication, Smuggler's Run promises to have some of the most intense aerial action the game has seen to date.

Alongside the other new vehicles, Rockstar is introducing a "massive range of new, customizable aircraft." These can be stored in new aircraft hangars where the aforementioned Charlie will look after your collection. Hangars also serve as the headquarters for smuggling operations.

Smuggler's Run goes live on August 29 and, like all other GTA Online updates, will be free (though Rockstar and Take-Two no doubt hope you'll want to spend some real-world money). In the meantime, you can continue to take advantage of GTA Online's current discounts and bonuses, and there's also a new vehicle to purchase.