Big Ghost Recon: Wildlands Patch Out Now, Here's What It Does

Ubisoft has released a big patch for its open-world shooter Ghost Recon: Wildlands. The update, which is out now, brings with it some bug fixes, small improvements, and a new way to play the game called Tier 1 Mode.

Tier 1 Mode introduces a new difficulty option, and changes the way in which you level up. You start off at level 50 and work your way down towards level 1 by earning Tier Points (rather than XP), which can apparently unlock rewards. It seems there are no separate objectives or locations for Tier 1 Mode--you simply flick a switch in the menu to turn it on after reaching level 30 in the base game.

Elsewhere, the patch introduces a HUD indicator that tells you why you've been detected, and fixes a bunch of bugs. You can take a look at the full patch notes for the update--which comes in at around 7.4 GB on PC and 8.8 GB on PS4 and Xbox One--below.

Ghost Recon just recently received new DLC called Fallen Ghosts. The expansion consists of 15 new missions, three locations, and four bosses to eliminate. It's out now, included for free as part of the season pass, or available on its own for US $15 / £12 / AU $23.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Title Update 5 Patch Notes

User Interface

The reason for detection is now displayed above the mini-map.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where the player could not use the drone or the binoculars after using the medic drone to heal.

Fixed a bug where vehicles would take low damage when shot from a long distance.

Corrected a bug where the Stoner LMG folded buttstock would be described with an incorrect location in the loadout.

Corrected a bug where Whisper pistol had no silencer and would alarm NPCs if players used it.

Audio

An unusual noise was heard near a ruined hut…

Fixed a bug where the M9 handgun would sound the same with or without a suppressor.

Narco Road

Fixed a bug where the follower icon could be missing when in the tac-map.

Fallen Ghosts

Fixed a bug where the player would be detected by NPCs when shooting at long distance with a crossbow.

PC-Specific