Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus

MultiVersus has no shortage of big-name stars in its roster, but the next character coming to the Smash-like brawler could be its biggest yet. As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus is headed to MultiVersus.

Warner Bros. trademark Big Chungus for use of a video game. pic.twitter.com/T9tTg9jrko — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 27, 2022

If you're unfamiliar with the alternate version of Bugs Bunny, then what you need to know is that the character first appeared in a 1941 Looney Tunes cartoon. As explained by famed philosopher Liquid Snake in 1998's Metal Gear Solid, Big Chungus only existed for 3.4 seconds in our reality, but decades later, became the strongest and most dominant meme on the Internet.

Summoned into existence by Bugs Bunny to briefly make fun of Elmer Fudd's physique (Bugs was a bit of a stinker back then), it'd be several decades before the transformation became meme royalty. The word "Chungus" was allegedly coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling sometime prior to December 2012, according to Know Your Meme, and around 2016, "Big Chungus" began circulating online.

The trademark filing for video game software doesn't mention MultiVersus in its fine text, but Big Chungus would be a natural fit for MultiVersus and its varied roster that includes Scooby Doo characters, Batman, and Morty from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty animated series. Big Chungus is also canon to Looney Tunes, as the character appeared in the iOS and Android game World of Mayhem in 2021 and on the big screen in Space Jam 2.

In other MultiVersus news, the fighting game is off to a good start so far. As a free-to-play title, the game crossed an impressive 20 million players since the open beta launched in July and has been a best-seller with fans purchasing founder's packs.