Big Call Of Duty Mobile YouTubers Are Getting Their Own Skins

Closing out the final days of Season 11, Call of Duty Mobile is adding some of the game's most popular content creators as in-game skins. An update on Tuesday, January 11 introduces iFerg as the first of three previously teased YouTuber skins.

One of the most notable content creators for Call of Duty Mobile, Luke 'iFerg' Fergie has garnered a YouTube following of over 2.3 million subscribers. His channel content includes wacky Call of Duty Mobile challenges and playing with other big personalities in Call of Duty such as Dr Disrespect.

The "Ferg" bundle puts the creator in a cloaked costume with the rest of the items in the cosmetic pack following the same blue and gray color scheme as the hooded outfit. This 10-item bundle is in the shop now for 1,400 COD Points which equals about $20.

This is the first time Call of Duty Mobile has added characters based on content creators. While the other two teased creators haven't had their identities confirmed, previous leaks showed the now confirmed iFerg skin with bundles for YouTubers HawksNest and Bobby Plays. Hopefully more details will be revealed soon for the remaining two skins.

Season 11 also marked the return of the Undead Siege Zombies mode, and we detailed some tips to help you survive the hordes. And make sure to check out our guide for Call of Duty Mobile tips and tricks for multiplayer.