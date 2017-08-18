Big 50-Hour Best Buy Sale Begins Later Tonight

Much as it did last year, Best Buy will host a special 50-hour sale this weekend. Whereas last year's was meant to celebrate the company's 50-year anniversary, this one is apparently just an excuse to sneak in another big sale between its Black Friday in July promotion and Black Friday proper.

Amazingly, this one is not dubbed Summer Is Almost Over So Let's Black Friday or anything else involving that magical term, though the store does describe it as offering "Black Friday-like deals." At this point, most of the sale remains a mystery, though we know select MacBooks, LG 4K TVs, and gaming PCs and monitors are all set to be included. Here's what Best Buy has shared so far:

Save up to $500 on select MacBooks

Save up to $300 on iPhone 7/7+

Save $70 on Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Smartwatch (Only at Best Buy)

Save $200 on Beats Studio Wireless

Save up to $600 on LG 4K TVs

Save $120 on select iPad Mini 4

Save up to $500 on select iMacs

Save up to $350 on gaming PCs and monitors

Save up to $300 on select Windows PCs

The 50-hour sale begins later today, August 18, at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET and wraps up Sunday night, at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET. "Nearly all" deals will be available both online and in-stores, with some promotions getting even better if you're a member of the student deals program.