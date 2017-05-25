Beyond Good And Evil 2 Not Coming To E3, But Will Likely Be Shown This Year

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been talked about for years now, and last October we finally we got affirmation that it's still in development. But we won't be seeing the game soon: creator Michel Ancel said that it's not coming to E3 2017, but the team will talk about it this year.

Writing on Instagram, Ancel stated that he's "not sure that E3 would be the best place to showcase [Beyond Good & Evil 2], but we're working on the game. So sometime this year you should hear about it!"

The game was initially revealed way back in 2008, but since then its status has been uncertain. Rumors have cropped up frequently, and Ancel has frequently hinted at its development. However, in spite of the team having created multiple prototypes, a variety of technical issues hampered its progress.

In October 2016, Ancel confirmed that development is back on track and that the team's tech is now sufficient to build the game.

Ancel is also making another game, Wild, which was revealed back in 2015. You can read more about it here. Ancel hasn't provided a solid release date for the game yet.