Beyond Good & Evil 2 Gameplay Tech Demo Shown Off In 15-Minute Video

After years of speculation, Ubisoft finally unveiled the highly anticipated Beyond Good & Evil 2 during its E3 2017 press conference. While the trailer Ubisoft revealed during the conference didn't contain any gameplay footage, series creator Michel Ancel today released a 15-minute demonstration of the game's engine to give fans a better idea of what they can expect from the title.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 isn't a direct follow-up to the original game but a prequel, taking place long before Jade's birth in a "vast solar system" called System 3. The demo Ancel takes us through, which you can watch above, shows off the radically different direction Beyond Good & Evil 2 takes, showing off the scope of the game's engine and its ambitious gameplay mechanics.

We got a chance to see this same demo and talk with Ancel about the project in a behind-closed-doors presentation at E3. Among other topics, Ancel discussed with us the inspiration for Beyond Good & Evil 2's ambitious sci-fi world and the sense of freedom his team is striving to achieve with the new title.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 doesn't currently have a release date. However, Ubisoft has announced a "Space Monkey" program that will allow players to beta test the title in the future. You can learn more about the Space Monkey program on the Beyond Good & Evil website.