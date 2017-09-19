Beverly Hills Cop 4 Is Still Happening, Big Star Names Being Considered

In June last year, it was revealed that a new sequel to the classic '80s action comedy Beverly Hills Cop was in development, but there has been little news since. However, it has now been confirmed that the project is still in the works, with a couple of potential big star names under consideration.

Original star Eddie Murphy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer are overseeing Beverly Hills Cop 4, and last year selected rising Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm the movie. El Arbi and Fallah appeared recently on a Dutch TV show and confirmed that things were moving forward with its development.

As reported by JoBlo, the pair stated that they are still working on the script, and that it would be shot in Detroit on a relatively modest $50 million budget. They also revealed the plot would center upon the relationship between Murphy's Axel Foley, who is now a veteran LA cop, and a tough, younger officer from Detroit. Although the movie is not at the casting stage yet, El Arbi and Fallah mentioned Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum as possible names to play the younger cop.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 was originally announced in the mid-90s, and then again a decade later, with Rush Hour's Brett Ratner initially lined up to direct. The most recent attempt to revitalise the action comedy franchise was for television. A pilot focusing on Murphy's character's son was produced for CBS in 2013, but the network chose not to pick up the show.

The original Beverly Hills Cop was released in 1984, and it was the most successful movie of that year. It was followed by two sequels in 1987 and 1994.