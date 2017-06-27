Better Call Saul Renewed For Season 4

Better Call Saul is coming back for a fourth season. AMC announced today that the Breaking Bad prequel will come back in 2018 for a 10-episode fourth season.

There is no word yet on the story for Season 4, but you can expect a lot of drama and intrigue, of course. A teaser image for Season 4 shows the three main characters, played by Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill), Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring), and Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut). In a statement, AMC listed off the reasons why Better Call Saul is great.

"Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, 'S'all good, man,'" AMC president Charlie Collier said. "Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on Season 4!"

Season 3 recently wrapped up, bringing in 3.6 million viewers per episode. That made it the third highest-rated drama on cable TV in the adults 25-54 demographic.

