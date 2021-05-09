Bethesda Spring Steam Sale Lets You Save On Wolfenstein, Doom, Skyrim, And More

Summer hasn't started quite yet, and Bethesda doesn't want you to forget that with its latest Steam Spring Sale. From now through May 16, you can save up to 70% on the publisher's biggest games, including newer titles like Doom Eternal and classics like Skyrim and Quake 3 Arena.

Doom Eternal and the 2016 Doom are both on sale as part of the promotion, costing $20 and $10, respectively. The games give the classic shooter series a fully modern makeover, complete with a signature melee-finishing system, tons of great weapons, and an always-moving philosophy that separates it from other first-person shooters.

For Wolfenstein fans, you can also take advantage of the sale with nearly every game in the series, including Wolfenstein: The New Order for $8, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $16, and the cooperative Wolfenstein: Youngblood for $13. Though Youngblood is a spin-off game set a few decades after its predecessors, it seems like it's setting up a climactic third game.

If you're more into Bethesda's famous role-playing games, Skyrim is just $20, while Fallout 4 is even cheaper at $15. And Arkane fans can get Dishonored 2 for $20, with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Prey at just $15 each.

You can find the full list using the button on this page, and we've also listed some of the best deals below. Keep in mind that if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you already have access to Bethesda games on Xbox and PC, as the company is now owned by Microsoft.

Best Bethesda Spring Sale Steam games