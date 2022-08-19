Bethesda Removes Starfield And Redfall Mentions From Gamescom Blog Post

Maybe don't get your hopes up for Starfield and Redfall to appear at Gamescom.

By on

Comments

Bethesda has seemingly dashed hopes of seeing new gameplay for Starfield and Redfall at Gamescom. Fans on Reddit discovered that Bethesda quietly removed a line pertaining to both games from its blog post hyping up a community event at the German gaming show next week.

The blog post originally said (via Eurogamer), "Come see Redfall and Starfield gameplay and get your hands on Fallout 76 while you're there. Of course, we also have a few surprises and goodies in store for you."

However, the blog post has now been edited to remove all mention of Starfield and Redfall.

Starfield won't be entirely absent from Gamescom, however, as Bethesda is bringing Starfield's robot companion VASCO to the show and will let fans take selfies with it.

In terms of other Microsoft games appearing at Gamescom, these will include multiple titles from Obsidian, including Pentiment and Grounded. Microsoft's booth at Gamescom will also feature third-party games such as You Suck at Parking from Happy Volcano and Gameloft's Disney Dreamlight Valley.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of how to watch Microsoft's Gamescom briefing on August 25 and what to expect. Gamescom 2022 kicks off with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live event on August 23.

While Starfield and Redfall might not appear at Gamescom, fans can watch a 20-minute deep-dive video on Redfall in which developers from Arkane Austin speak at length about the title. Both Redfall and Starfield were expected to launch in 2022 before they were delayed to 2023.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

