Bethesda QA Workers Are Trying To Unionize

A group of more than 300 QA workers at ZeniMax has taken steps towards forming a union with the Communication Workers of America. Per Axios, these QA workers, who work with developers like Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, and several others, represent the largest contingent that have attempted to unionize in the game industry so far.

The announcement of the move comes shortly after QA workers at Blizzard Albany won their vote with the NLRB over the objections of owner Activision Blizzard. It would appear to mark a potential sea-change in the gaming industry, where QA workers generally work long hours (especially during crunch) for relatively low pay.

Microsoft previously stated that it will remain neutral regarding ongoing attempts at unionization at Activision, a company that it is currently in the process of buying. It's unclear if Microsoft will take such a hands-off approach at Zenimax, a company it already owns. For now, according to the New York Times, Microsoft isn't weighing in on the effort.

Microsoft's impending merger with Activision Blizzard may have a substantial impact on how it proceeds with this union election. Regulatory pressure from the US's Federal Trade Commission or EU authorities could cause quite a headache for the platform holder. As the Times notes, the president of the Communications Workers of America offered his support to the deal in a meeting with the FTC earlier this year.