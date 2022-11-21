Bethesda Games Get Huge Discounts In New PC Game Sale

Bethesda has built up a catalog that includes some of today’s most popular PC games, including sweeping RPGs like Skyrim and frenetic FPS titles like Doom Eternal. And in the days leading up to Black Friday, much of that catalog is discounted over at Fanatical, making this a great time to stock up on anything you’ve missed over the past few years.

The Elder Scrolls series is heavily involved in the Bethesda Sale at Fanatical, with the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition listed for $18, the Oblivion: GOTY Edition Deluxe listed for $4, and the Morrowind GOTY Edition listed for $5. You can also pick up The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle for just $18--exploring the beautiful world of Tamriel is a great way to distract yourself while you wait for The Elder Scrolls VI.

Other notable discounts include Deathloop for $17, Dishonored 2 for $5, and The Evil Within 2 for $7. Below you’ll find our favorite Bethesda games on sale at Fanatical. Most of the titles are offered as Steam keys, although a few require a third-party account for redemption.

If nothing catches your eye, be sure to check out the entire catalog before it disappears.

Best Bethesda deals at Fanatical