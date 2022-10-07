Bethesda Confirms Deathloop And Dishonored Are In The Same Connected Universe

Bethesda has confirmed a longstanding fan theory for two of its game franchises: Dishonored and Deathloop are set in the same universe. Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba confirmed this on the Xbox Podcast, stating that Deathloop takes place in the same universe as Dishonored, but far into the future.

"Yes, we envisioned Deathloop to be happening in the future after Death of the Outsider," he said of Dishonored standalone expansion for Dishonored 2.

Bakaba said developer Arkane intentionally didn't make a big deal out of the connected universe because the studio wanted Deathloop to stand on its own.

But behind the scenes, the developers had been thinking about how the two franchises could be connected. "We always wondered about what would happen after that, and as we were making Deathloop, we said, 'Hey, that could be one of the things that could happen after that,'" Bakaba said.

The developer went on to say that Deathloop has lots of clues that point to Deathloop and Dishonored being in the same universe, some of which are obvious and some of which are much smaller and more subtle. Given that Bakaba has now confirmed the shared universe fan theory, players will no doubt find even more examples that point to how the two franchises are connected.

After a year as a PlayStation exclusive on console, Deathloop is out now on Xbox platforms, and it's included with Xbox Game Pass. Deathloop was developed by Arkane Lyon, while its American sister studio, Arkane Austin, is developing 2023's vampire game Redfall.