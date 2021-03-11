Starfield Update Bethesda-Xbox Stream Robolox Stock TMNT Game Overwatch 120fps CoD Warzone Nuke Event

Bethesda Boss Gives A Small Update On Starfield And Future Games In Microsoft-Bethesda Briefing

Ashley Cheng of Bethesda Game Studios says the team working on Starfield is uniquely positioned to succeed.

Bethesda Game Studios managing director Ashley Cheng has shared some high-level details on two of the company's most-anticipated upcoming games: Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

During the Bethesda-Microsoft briefing, Cheng said the team working on Starfield is uniquely positioned to succeed because the developers themselves have worked together for years on other open-world RPGs in the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises.

"Today, the team working on Starfield have all worked on several open-world RPGs together. This shared experience and chemistry doesn't happen overnight. It takes a long time and it's a lot of hard work," Cheng said.

Cheng didn't mention The Elder Scrolls VI by name, but the game's logo flashed on screen when Cheng spoke about the upcoming games from Bethesda Game Studios.

"As we work on our next-generation of games, I can think of no better place to be than here at Xbox. No matter how crazy the idea, the team at Xbox always says yes, 'Let's try it.'"

Release dates for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI have not been announced yet, but Starfield will come first, and then The Elder Scrolls VI, according to the current schedule. They are presumably being developed for next-gen hardware and PC.

Also during the event, Cheng said Microsoft has "always been a great partner" for Bethesda Game Studios, going back to the days of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which launched as an exclusive for Xbox.

"Xbox has been a great partner; always ready to help solve problems, like figuring out how to optimize performance and push the hardware as much as we can," Cheng said.

The roundtable interview between Microsoft and Bethesda also offered some new insight on future games from Bethesda. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said games will release on any platform that has Xbox Game Pass, which cuts out PlayStation and other competing consoles, though arrangements that are already in place will remain intact, so Deathloop will still be a timed-exclusive on PS5.

We also learned that a whopping 20 back-catalog Bethesda games are headed to Game Pass tomorrow, March 12, including Skyrim and many others.

Finally, Microsoft and Bethesda said they will have major updates to share on their future pipelines during an event sometime in the summer.

