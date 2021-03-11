The Best Xbox Series X Games To Play Right Now

Since we're only a few months into the Xbox Series X's life cycle, the number of games that truly feel next-gen are limited. That said, plenty of titles--including some of the best Xbox One exclusives--have received significant overhauls on Series X|S. If you've managed to secure an Xbox Series X or Series S, you're probably looking for games that take advantage of the powerful new hardware. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best games you can play on Xbox Series X|S so far (in alphabetical order).

Every game we've listed below (with the exception of one) is also available on Xbox One, but these are the titles we feel deserve your attention first thanks to enhancements that improve the overall experience. Most of the games we've chosen are available on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription-based service that gives you access to hundreds of games in addition to other perks. Keep in mind that while the Series X boasts the best performance and visuals, the Series S also offers noticeable improvements and upscales to 4K.

Xbox Series X|S owners should also check out our roundups of the best Xbox One games and the best games on Xbox Game Pass, as every game on those lists is also playable on the new consoles. If you own other consoles, take a peek at our best PS5 games, best PS4 games, and best Nintendo Switch games guides too. And if you're considering signing up for Xbox Game Pass on your new console, keep in mind new subscribers can get their first month of Ultimate for $1.