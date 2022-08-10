Best Xbox Series X Controllers Available In 2022

If you're looking for a new Xbox controller, you have plenty of options outside of Microsoft's official wireless controller. Many third-party Xbox controllers are officially licensed and offer bonus features such as mappable back paddles, customization, profile support, and even modular designs. Looking beyond the standard Xbox controller is particularly useful if you play online multiplayer, as many of the third-party options out there contain features specifically designed to help your performance. Of course, Microsoft also has a pair of first-party controllers outside of the standard Xbox controller that are absolutely fantastic: the Xbox Elite Series 2 for competitive gaming and the Xbox Adaptive Controller for accessibility. We've rounded up the best Xbox controllers you can buy in 2022.

With all of these great Xbox controllers on the market, you can rest easy knowing that if you drop a large amount of money on a pad, you'll be able to use it with any version for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. That means if you buy the Elite Series 2 controller now to use it with your Xbox One, you can upgrade to the Xbox Series X whenever you like and still be able to use the controller.

Of course, even with all these options, the basic Xbox controller is perfectly suitable. It features excellent ergonomics, smooth triggers, and accurate analog sticks, and if you need to face someone 1-on-1 in a fighting game, its clicky D-pad will serve you well enough. However, some of the alternative options will give you customization features, a more accessible experience, or even an edge over the competition.

If you need to keep your thumbs on both sticks during a tense firefight, there are several controllers from Microsoft, Scuf, and Razer that feature remappable back paddles. If you want to relive the past with a hefty dose of nostalgia, the Xbox One has two excellent options in Hyperkin's Duke and X91 pads. And if you're looking to streamline the gameplay experience as, or for, someone with limited mobility, then Microsoft has an excellent, accessibility-focused controller.

Editor's Note: Article updated on August 10, 2022