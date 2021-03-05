After seven years in the spotlight, the Xbox One is no longer on center stage thanks to the Xbox Series X|S. That said, it's not quite time for the Xbox One's curtain call yet, as Microsoft and third-party developers will likely support the Xbox One for at least a couple more years. Even Microsoft's biggest exclusive of 2021, Halo Infinite, will appear on Xbox One when it launches. Still, it's not a bad time to look back on the experiences that defined the Xbox One’s remarkable run. While the Xbox One is a tad light on exclusives, the library is still filled with a wonderful assortment of games that will stick with us for a while. Nearly every Xbox One game works on Xbox Series X--and some even have enhancements--so Series X owners should check out some of the gems from the last console generation while they wait for new experiences. With that in mind, we've rounded up the 25 best Xbox One games of all time--in alphabetical order, not ranked.

From early hits such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Sunset Overdrive to recent darlings like Hitman 3 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, our list hopefully has something for everyone. Some of these games--such as the first-party Microsoft titles--are even available to play for free if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. If you also happen to own other consoles, make sure to take a peek at our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games and best PS4 games. Xbox One users should also look at our roundup of the best games to play with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you don't already have Game Pass, keep in mind new subscribers can get their first month of Ultimate for $1.