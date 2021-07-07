Best Xbox Games For Kids: 17 Picks For Xbox Series X And Xbox One

A Hat in Time is Gears for Breakfast's love letter to 3D platformers from the N64 era. This charming and silly adventure has all of the components of a collectathon while playing like a modern platformer thanks to tight controls, a great camera, and inventive worlds. Hat Girl, the star of this heartfelt story, is a captain of a spaceship that loses all of its fuel (Time Pieces) on a mysterious planet. From there, she needs to collect all 40 Time Pieces in order to continue her journey. The planet is split into four varied worlds that make great use of her nimble abilities, and each world is crawling with interesting characters and loads of collectibles that compel you to search every nook and cranny. A Hat in Time is a breezy platformer that young kids should be able to enjoy, and its foundation will look very familiar to parents who grew up playing early 3D platformers.

