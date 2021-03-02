The 20 Best Xbox Game Pass Games You Can Play Right Now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate continues to be one of the best values in gaming. The $15-per-month subscription grants you access to more than 350 games on Xbox Series X and Xbox One as well as 200-plus titles on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also comes with Xbox Live Gold, so you can play online multiplayer with friends and get even more free games each month; plus, EA Play and xCloud game streaming are also included with the service. If you also consider that every first-party Microsoft game is added to Game Pass on launch day, subscribing to the service makes a ton of sense if you game on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC. But with so many Xbox Game Pass titles to choose from and a limited number of hours in the day, it can be challenging to choose what to play on the service. To help you navigate the crowded library, we've rounded up the 20 of the best Xbox Game Pass games you can play right now.

To be clear, there are plenty more excellent games on Xbox Game Pass than the ones we’ve listed below--the service is loaded with worthy games. These are just the games we think every Xbox owner should play. Since Microsoft routinely adds and removes games from the service, this list will be updated regularly. We arranged the following picks in alphabetical order and tried to highlight games from a wide variety of genres.

Sign up for Game Pass You can try out Ultimate and get your first month for $1. See Game Pass at Microsoft

If you're thinking about signing up for the service, see our full guide to Xbox Game Pass, including a breakdown of each plan option, pricing, and what's included. And for more game recommendations, check out our lists of the best Xbox One games, best PS4 games, best PS5 games (so far), and best Nintendo Switch games.