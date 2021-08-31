Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Xbox has had some excellent console exclusives over the past few years, a number that's likely going to grow during the Xbox Series X|S's lifecycle given Microsoft's string of studio acquisitions. But that's the future--we don't know for sure what will and what won't be dope. All we can do is look at what's currently out, and decide which games are our favorites.

Our top 20 Xbox console exclusives are detailed below. We've listed them in alphabetical order. For the purposes of this list, we've only included one game from each franchise so that no one franchise can dominate the list. We'll be sure to come back and update this list as new Xbox games launch or if one of the exclusives listed below also releases for additional console platforms.

