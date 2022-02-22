Best Xbox Deals In February 2022: Games, Accessories, Game Pass, And More

If you're looking for new games or accessories for your Xbox Series X or Xbox One, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the internet to find the best Xbox deals available now, including games, accessories, and subscriptions. From great deals on recent blockbuster releases to discounts on various accessories such as headsets, controllers, and hard drives, there are plenty of enticing deals for Xbox. While we've still yet to see any deals on the Xbox Series X (it's rarely in stock to begin with), there have been some discounts on the Xbox Series S in recent weeks.

Best Xbox game deals

Halo Infinite

Since Game Pass is so popular these days, deals on Xbox games aren't quite as noteworthy as discounts on Switch and PS5 titles, especially when it comes to exclusives. But if you prefer physical games, you can find discounts on three of Microsoft's biggest console exclusives from the past year: Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. There are third-party Xbox deals galore right now, including steep discounts on Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

In addition to the physical game deals, make sure to check out the Xbox Store, as there are always hundreds of discounts on digital games for Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

Best Xbox Game Pass deals

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best values in gaming. For $15 per month, you gain access to hundreds of Xbox games, including every first-party exclusive at launch. Though titles come and go each month, Game Pass is always filled with plenty of games that are worth checking out. Games that are added to the service tend to stay there for months or even a year or longer, so you're likely to get all you want out of a game before it's gone. Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions also come with the perks of Xbox Live Gold, so it's definitely worth subscribing to if you own an Xbox.

While the going rate for Game Pass is already a pretty solid bargain, occasional deals pop up on three-month subscriptions. Right now, you can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $40 at Amazon. You're only saving five bucks here, but hey, five bucks is five bucks. New subscribers can also get their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. So essentially you can get four months of Game Pass for $41, or just $10.25 per month.

Best Xbox accessory deals

If you're looking for a new controller or headset for your Xbox Series X or Xbox One, you can save on a wide variety of models from popular brands right now. We've rounded up the best Xbox controller and headset deals available in February below.

Best Xbox controller deals

When it comes to first-party Microsoft controllers, discounts are pretty rare outside of the holiday season. You can save five bucks on a variety of official Xbox Wireless Controllers right now, including the translucent 20th Anniversary Edition. You can save even more on select third-party controllers with additional features such as mappable paddles on the back. For instance, the PowerA Fusion Pro 2 is discounted to just $63 at Amazon, and it's a solid pick for competitive play. Fans of Razer products can grab the stellar Razer Wolverine Ultimate--another controller built for competition--for only $100. If you're shopping on a smaller budget and just need an extra controller for occasional multiplayer sessions, you can pick up a PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for 30 bucks.

Best Xbox headset deals

Whether you're in the market for a wired or wireless gaming headset, some of the best high-end and budget headsets are on sale right now. For an excellent multi-platform wireless headset, checkout the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for $140. The Razer Kaira Wireless is also a solid option, and it's available for only $80. If you don't mind a wire, you can grab the stellar SteelSeries Arctis Prime for $68 and the Arctis 1 for only $35. Check out the full list of Xbox headset deals below.

Best Xbox hard drive deals

Both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One support external hard drives, and there are some nice discounts on high-capacity options from Seagate and Western Digital right now. If you're using the drive with Xbox Series X|S, however, it will only be able to load Xbox One games from the drive. You can store Series X games on external drives, but you have to transfer them back to internal storage to play them. Unfortunately, there's only one storage expansion option that'll run Series X games: the officially licensed Seagate Expansion Card. It's an expensive device, and the best deal we could find only knocks five bucks off the retail price.

Xbox Series X|S restocks

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X

As mentioned, it's hard to find the Xbox Series X in stock, let alone secure one at a discount. At the time of writing, the Xbox Series X was in stock at Best Buy and GameStop. If you want to purchase the console at Best Buy, you'll have to be a TotalTech member ($200 per year). Meanwhile, GameStop only currently has the Series X via Xbox All Access--a $35 per month payment plan that lets you pay off the console and Game Pass Ultimate in 24 months.

Xbox Series S

We have seen a couple of discounts on the Xbox Series S in recent weeks. If you want to save a bit of money, you can grab a refurbished Xbox Series S at GameStop for $280. New Xbox Series S consoles are fairly easy to find nowadays, but discounts are still rare. Amazon has the Series S in stock for $299 right now. You can also pick up a bundle containing the Series S along with DLC for Fortnite and Rocket League for $300.