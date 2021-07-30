The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
15 Best Xbox Accessories For 2021: Top Xbox Series X And Xbox One Accessories
From the Elite Series 2 to the SteelSeries Arctis 9X, here are the best Xbox One and Xbox Series X accessories of 2021.
One of the best parts of owning an Xbox console is the plethora of licensed, Xbox-designed accessories out there, and thanks to Microsoft's commitment to compatibility across console generations, all Xbox One accessories are forward-compatible with the Xbox Series X|S. From controllers and headsets to fight sticks, racing wheels, and more, there's a staggering amount of Xbox accessories out there, some of which were released for the Xbox One and some of which were launched specifically around the Xbox Series X|S. No matter which Xbox console you own or whether you're planning to upgrade to the newest consoles anytime soon, you can feel comfortable knowing that new headset or controller you pick up with work on any of your Xbox machines.
However, the number of Xbox-compatible accessories out there is almost overwhelming, and it can be somewhat difficult to figure out what's worth your time and money. We've rounded up the best Xbox accessories to buy in 2021, whether you've upgraded to Xbox Series X|S or are sticking it out with Xbox One for a while longer. The list includes both first-party accessories from Microsoft as well as products from top brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and Logitech.
Of course, the best Xbox accessory is probably Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gets you access to the Game Pass library for both console and PC, Xbox cloud gaming, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold for free monthly games. At $15 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is legitimately the best deal in gaming right now, and new subscribers get their first month for $1.
If you're looking to upgrade your setup for playing the best Xbox Series X games, check out the best TVs for next-gen gaming as well as the best monitors for those playing at their desk.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller
$180
The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is still our pick for the best Xbox controller, with full compatibility for the Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox One. This Elite-style controller is the ultimate gamepad for Xbox owners. It features a wrap-around textured grip, refined trigger stops, and adjustable thumbstick tension as well as the ability to save up to three custom profiles (with one default profile) and switch between them on the fly. The Elite Series 2 also comes with four different types of thumbsticks, two types of paddles, and two types of D-pads to customize how your controller feels, and you can configure different button inputs by assigning one button to act as a Shift key, enabling alternative inputs for each of the other buttons. While the standard Xbox controller runs on AA batteries, the Elite Series 2 comes with a rechargeable battery that gets you up to 40 hours of gameplay, with an included carrying case and charging dock. Note that it doesn't have a dedicated Share button like the new Xbox Wireless Controller.
Xbox Wireless Controller
$60-$65; starts at $70 with Xbox Design Lab
The upgraded Xbox Wireless Controller is a great pickup for those who don't want to spring for the Elite Series 2 or don't feel like they need the extra bells and whistles that come with that pad. Released alongside the Xbox Series X|S (but still compatible with Xbox One), the Xbox Wireless Controller features a hybrid D-pad, custom button mapping, a dedicated Share button, and a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. The Xbox Wireless Controller is also compatible with Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets, making it a great option for using with Xbox Cloud Gaming as well. Microsoft has released the Xbox Wireless Controller in several shades already, from the standard black and white options to striking colors like Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt. Another plus is that you can design your own color scheme for the Xbox Wireless Controller with the Xbox Design Lab, letting you customize colors on the body, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and more, with the option to engrave a personalized message for $10.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Headset
$200
The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is the best gaming headset for Xbox, with compatibility for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (with the Windows 10 adapter), and mobile via Bluetooth. It has great audio quality, but its winning feature is its wireless connectivity--the Arctis 9X syncs with your Xbox just like a controller, and turning on the headset also turns on the console, with game and chat audio ready to go. The best part is that you can use this Xbox wireless connection while simultaneously connecting via Bluetooth to your phone to listen to music or podcasts or even chat with friends on Discord. It also boasts a 20-hour battery life, a retractable noise-canceling microphone, a durable steel headband, and comfortable ear cushions.
Xbox Wireless Headset
$100
For a cheaper option, the new first-party Xbox Wireless Headset is another great headset pick at just $100. It also features the ability to connect to Xbox consoles wirelessly while also connecting via Bluetooth to other devices, and the design is lightweight, flexible, and sturdy. The audio quality is quite good as well, with support for spatial sound technologies like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X. To adjust the volume and game/chat balance, you simply rotate the earcup dials, which makes on-the-fly adjustments quick and easy. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X still edges out the Xbox Wireless headset in terms of sound clarity, battery life, and durable build, but Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Headset is a competitive option for half the price.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card
$220
The Xbox Series X and S support expanded storage for playing next-gen games, but it requires a proprietary storage card from Seagate. The 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card was designed together with Xbox for playing next-gen Xbox Series X|S games directly from the expansion card without sacrificing load times, graphics, or performance, working identically to the internal SSD. It plugs right into the back of your console and will immediately be ready to use. And though it's pricey at $220, this is comparable to the internal SSD expansion options announced for the PS5, with the 1TB Seagate FireCuda M.2 SSD costing $255.
Seagate External Hard Drive (2TB)
$63; also available in 1TB, 4TB, and 5TB
For Xbox One folks or those not looking to spend over $200 on Seagate's Xbox Series X expansion card, the standard Seagate external hard drive is an excellent, reliable choice with over 140,000 reviews on Amazon. You won't be able to play next-gen games off this drive directly, but you can store them on it to help free up space on the internal SSD; meanwhile, you can both store and play Xbox One games off it. Setting it up is as easy as plugging it into your console's USB port with the included cable--Xbox should recognize the drive, and after a few clicks, you'll be ready to go.
PowerA Dual Charging Station
$25
Though the batteries last a long time, it can still be frustrating having to swap in new AA batteries when your Xbox Wireless Controller finally runs out of juice, and investing in a rechargeable pair is a good idea. PowerA's officially licensed Dual Charging Station comes with two rechargeable batteries (one per controller) and a charging station you can slide your controller into when it needs to charge. The charging station has a color-change LED indicator to indicate when your controllers are charging or ready to go, and it's powered by an AC adapter so you don't need to use a USB port. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers are compatible as well.
The station is available in black or white, and you can even buy a single stand for $20 if you're certain you'll never buy a second controller. For those just looking for some rechargeable batteries who don't need the stand, the batteries are available on their own for $12.
Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10
$25
The official Xbox Wireless Adapter lets you connect your Xbox Wireless Controller to Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and tablets with up to eight controllers supported at once. If you want to use your Xbox Wireless Controller for playing PC games, this $25 device makes that really easy, especially if you make regular use of Xbox Game Pass for PC.
PDP Gaming Media Remote
$20
For those who use their Xbox as a movie and TV streaming machine in addition to playing games, a good media remote is a cheap and worthwhile purchase. The officially licensed PDP remote lets you easily navigate the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One menus with dedicated media playback buttons in addition to the standard A/B/X/Y Xbox controls. It also has motion-activated backlit buttons so you can see what you're doing, even in the dark. The main downside is this doesn't have quick-access buttons for specific platforms like Netflix and YouTube, but it's still a great option for streaming movies and TV on Xbox.
Xbox Adaptive Controller
$100
The Xbox Adaptive Controller was designed for gamers with limited mobility with input from organizations like AbleGamers, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, and more, making it one of the most important Xbox accessories in terms of broadening accessibility. Essentially a hub for external devices such as joysticks, switches, buttons, and mounts (sold separately), the Xbox Adaptive Controller has 19 3.5mm ports and two USB 2.0 ports for external inputs and one 3.5mm jack for a headset as well. Further customization is available with the Xbox Accessories app, along with custom profiles you can easily switch between with the built-in Profile button. It's compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.
Razer Atrox Fight Stick
$200
Though the original Razer Atrox released for Xbox 360, the newer model was designed for Xbox One with compatibility for Xbox Series X|S as well. The Razer Atrox features premium Sanwa parts, an excellent eight-way joystick, and great buttons that are satisfying to tap combos on. It's also highly moddable, letting you easily pop it open to interchange the top platform with other designs or swap out the joystick and buttons. The USB cable is removable and easily stored inside the fight stick's compartment.
A couple of downsides: There is no official PC support for the Razer Atrox, and there's no right stick control or L3/R3 button inputs, which aren't commonly needed in fighting games but occasionally necessary for things like character customization, meaning you'd have to switch to a regular controller for those (Razer's Panthera Evo PS4 stick, alternatively, does support these inputs). Still, the Razer Atrox is overall a great Xbox fight stick that we've been happy using for games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Tekken 7.
Razer Kishi
$80-$100
Though there are now quite a few great phone controllers on the market, the Razer Kishi was one of the first to do it well, and it's still one of the best options for streaming games with Xbox Cloud Gaming while you're on the go. The Razer Kishi doesn't connect via Bluetooth; instead, it plugs directly into your phone's USB-C port (or Lightning port on iOS) and runs off your phone's own battery with a low-latency connection for gaming. The Kishi has probably the widest compatibility of any mobile controller so far, from the Samsung Galaxy to the Google Pixel and iPhone--you can check the Kishi compatibility list at Razer to make sure yours is on it. With the Kishi, you get a much more comfortable and ergonomic grip for playing games on your phone, and it works great not only for Xbox Cloud Gaming but also Stadia, GeForce Now, and other services.
PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
$15
The Xbox Wireless Controller is arguably the best controller to use for Xbox Cloud Gaming because all of the games were designed with that gamepad in mind, but using it with your phone while you're on the go can be awkward without a good clip. PowerA's MOGA mobile gaming clip is officially licensed for Xbox and was designed with xCloud in mind, letting you easily clip your phone to your controller for Bluetooth gaming. The clip has two dials that allow for up to 220 degrees of articulation, letting you find the exact viewing angle you need, and a rubberized grip ensures your phone is held securely. Both the older Xbox One and new Xbox Series X|S controllers will work with this, and it fits most phones with a max width of 3.12 inches.
Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X
$200
Microsoft Flight Simulator just released on Xbox Series X|S, and if you're looking to significantly improve the experience on consoles, you'll want a good flight stick and set of rudder pedals. Fortunately, Thrustmaster has a new kit available directly from the Microsoft Store that gets you the T.Flight HOTAS One joystick with the accompanying set of rudder pedals--this plug-and-play flight system will be recognized and configured by your Xbox Series X, Series S, or Xbox One as soon as you plug it in, so you don't have to worry about compatibility. The T.Flight HOTAS One joystick features a detachable throttle with all the basic flight stick inputs you need for an immersive in-game flight, while the pedals give you precise control over the rudders and brakes with industrial-grade slide rails for smooth control.
Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox
$400
Logitech released the G923 racing wheel alongside the next-gen consoles last year, and the Xbox version remains a great choice for racing fans on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC. The G923 has actual Xbox buttons and a D-pad on the front to make navigating menus easy. It also features a programmable dual clutch to help you get off the starting line faster with minimum smoke, a 24-point selector, and a progressive brake pedal to simulate a pressure-sensitive system. Logitech TrueForce technology delivers high-definition force feedback to make racing games feel even more realistic, though right now the number of support games is small: Grid, Assetto Corsa Competizione, iRacing, Gran Turismo Sport, Showrunner, and Dirt Rally 2.0. Like the Thrustmaster flight stick, the G923 racing wheel is an accessory for enthusiasts specifically as it'll cost you a hefty dollar, but if racing games are your bread and butter, the investment is more than worth it.
