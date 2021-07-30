15 Best Xbox Accessories For 2021: Top Xbox Series X And Xbox One Accessories

One of the best parts of owning an Xbox console is the plethora of licensed, Xbox-designed accessories out there, and thanks to Microsoft's commitment to compatibility across console generations, all Xbox One accessories are forward-compatible with the Xbox Series X|S. From controllers and headsets to fight sticks, racing wheels, and more, there's a staggering amount of Xbox accessories out there, some of which were released for the Xbox One and some of which were launched specifically around the Xbox Series X|S. No matter which Xbox console you own or whether you're planning to upgrade to the newest consoles anytime soon, you can feel comfortable knowing that new headset or controller you pick up with work on any of your Xbox machines.

However, the number of Xbox-compatible accessories out there is almost overwhelming, and it can be somewhat difficult to figure out what's worth your time and money. We've rounded up the best Xbox accessories to buy in 2021, whether you've upgraded to Xbox Series X|S or are sticking it out with Xbox One for a while longer. The list includes both first-party accessories from Microsoft as well as products from top brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and Logitech.

Of course, the best Xbox accessory is probably Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gets you access to the Game Pass library for both console and PC, Xbox cloud gaming, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold for free monthly games. At $15 a month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is legitimately the best deal in gaming right now, and new subscribers get their first month for $1.

If you're looking to upgrade your setup for playing the best Xbox Series X games, check out the best TVs for next-gen gaming as well as the best monitors for those playing at their desk.